As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Shares Declined, Dalton Investments Raised Holding; Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Shareholder Ejf Capital Decreased Its Holding by $781,830 as Valuation Declined

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 10,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The hedge fund held 59,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 69,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 360,069 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 269,254 shares traded or 53.80% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Inc by 129,056 shares to 857,600 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 111,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,576 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Lp accumulated 683,178 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 5.44M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,685 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) accumulated 2,469 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 214,342 shares. 52,684 are held by Oppenheimer And Co. Sit Invest Associates reported 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0.12% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Whitnell Company reported 832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 524,528 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has 6,200 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited holds 0.11% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 5,604 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 158,972 shares to 442,775 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 539,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 3.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $91.32 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.12% EPS growth.