As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Market Value Declined, Dalton Investments Has Upped by $3.83 Million Its Position; Twin Securities Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Boosted by $7.80 Million

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 547,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 873,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 55,402 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares to 52,861 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,711 shares, and cut its stake in China Online Ed Group.

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,984.16 up 36.80 points – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Data-center firm 21Vianet logs steady growth, plans investment – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,948 were accumulated by Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 42,650 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co holds 19,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Metropolitan Life Com New York owns 23,415 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability owns 165,094 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 210,870 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 295 shares. Smithfield Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Shelton Cap Management holds 460 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 46,475 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 36,738 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Limited Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Yakira Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).