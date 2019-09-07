As 1St Source (SRCE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder 1St Source Bank Lifted Its Position; Connors Investor Services Cut Zix (ZIXI) Stake as Market Value Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 102,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 369,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 472,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 499,385 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 18,162 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.86M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,796 shares to 56,661 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zix: The Mouse That Roared – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 911,244 are held by Aqr Management Lc. Martin And Incorporated Tn stated it has 259,462 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Northern Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Brown Advisory invested in 13,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management owns 95,543 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 281,150 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp invested in 0.02% or 23,636 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 177,568 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Cornercap Counsel Inc owns 149,780 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De reported 0.07% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 80,006 shares. Moreover, Gmt Capital has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 24,250 shares. 2.67M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. Sawgrass Asset Ltd owns 46,090 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Afleck-graves Did – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 473,979 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Blackrock reported 1.19M shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 2,223 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,377 shares. 246,064 are held by Btim. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.02M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). 119,829 were accumulated by Reinhart Partners Inc. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prescott Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 10,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $88,679 activity.