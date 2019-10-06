As 1St Source Com (SRCE) Share Value Rose, Reinhart Partners Upped by $1.01 Million Its Stake; Broad Run Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $11.51 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (SRCE) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 141,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 119,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in 1St Source Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 23,205 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 156,278 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $239.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,321 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SRCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13,378 shares to 24,996 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 43,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,799 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com.