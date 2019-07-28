As 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Valuation Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding; Ptc (PTC) Holding Has Lifted by Valinor Management Llc

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 59,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,440 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in 1St Constitution Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 10,009 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 10.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 1.99M shares traded or 74.87% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mackay Shields Llc has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 16,848 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1,172 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,725 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Contravisory Inv holds 2.17% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 60,648 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 33,751 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 174,805 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 72,492 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 10,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 13,356 shares. 35,592 are owned by Federated Inc Pa. Ls Advisors invested in 7,946 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 20,900 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 508,661 shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares to 367,600 shares, valued at $58.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $29,134 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $38,077 were sold by ANDREACIO JOHN T on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold FCCY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited stated it has 17,600 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 42,664 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Morgan Stanley owns 8,944 shares. American International Gp Inc invested in 4,815 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,881 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.03% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 223,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Blackrock reported 350,788 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 6,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 28,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,580 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares to 240,811 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).