As 1Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose, Bank Of The West Upped by $1.41 Million Its Holding; Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $767,334

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT

Bank Of The West increased its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (MO) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 24,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,779 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 35,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in 1Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 6.33 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 3,691 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 22,781 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisor Lc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,400 shares. 4,512 were accumulated by Bender Robert Associates. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa reported 2,676 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Grace And White New York invested in 30,750 shares. Sabal Trust has 59,118 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 54,354 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 2.27M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited owns 2,108 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 855 shares. Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 4,043 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares to 227,234 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX) by 13,187 shares to 47,933 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 256,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,503 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

