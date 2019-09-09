As 1 (FLWS) Valuation Declined, Holder Beddow Capital Management Trimmed by $3.41 Million Its Position; Shoker Investment Counsel Increased Stake in General Mls (GIS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.58M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 189,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 354,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 543,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 187,649 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 36,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 187,355 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 27,600 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 46,000 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Walleye Trading has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Beddow reported 354,441 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 74,200 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 340,983 shares. State Street Corporation has 660,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 121,751 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 5,338 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

