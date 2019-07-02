ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.