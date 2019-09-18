ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Its competitor Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 32.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.