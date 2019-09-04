ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 39.52% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.