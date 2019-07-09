ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Since ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|1.22%
|2.13%
|0%
|0%
|2.13%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
