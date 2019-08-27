ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.59 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Its competitor Akerna Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akerna Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.