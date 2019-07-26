ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Comparing side by side

Both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 69.4% respectively. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.