ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.