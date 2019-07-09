ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Contrasting side by side

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.