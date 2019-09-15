ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.