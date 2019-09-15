ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.