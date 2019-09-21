ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 67.2% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.