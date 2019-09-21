ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 67.2% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.