ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 11.12M 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 109,126,594.70% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 45.64% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.