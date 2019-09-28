ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|11.12M
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|109,126,594.70%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 45.64% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
