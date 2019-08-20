ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The competitors have a potential upside of -38.47%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.