ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.