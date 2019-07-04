ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 5.45% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.91%
|2.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.73%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.