ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.64% and 5.45% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.