ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Comparing side by side

Since ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 11.12M 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 0.00 6.27M -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 109,126,594.70% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 98,895,899.05% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 4.59% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.