ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Comparing side by side

Since ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|11.12M
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|0.00
|6.27M
|-0.28
|0.00
Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|109,126,594.70%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|98,895,899.05%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 4.59% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.