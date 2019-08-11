ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Comparison side by side

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 64.05%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
