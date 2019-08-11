ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Comparison side by side

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 64.05%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.