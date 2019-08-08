Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.84 N/A -5.73 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$31.5 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 594.79% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 81.8%. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.