Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|55.84
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$31.5 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 594.79% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Arvinas Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 81.8%. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
