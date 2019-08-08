Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 58.65 N/A -5.73 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 20.98 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, with potential upside of 27.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.