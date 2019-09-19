Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 56.61 N/A -5.73 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.20 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Quanterix Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $32.33, with potential upside of 29.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 72.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.