Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, with potential upside of 31.85%. On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 106.61% and its average price target is $10. Based on the results delivered earlier, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.