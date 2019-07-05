Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 61.26 N/A -7.69 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arvinas Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arvinas Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Arvinas Inc. has a -22.14% downside potential and an average target price of $21. Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 consensus target price and a 49.83% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Merus N.V. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance while Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.