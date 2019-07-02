Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 52.13 N/A -7.69 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Arvinas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.