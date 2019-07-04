Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 55.74 N/A -7.69 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.