Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|19
|55.74
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.48
|0.94
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|-3.47%
|-0.71%
|-0.71%
|-37.39%
|-48.61%
|15.83%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.