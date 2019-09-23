Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

We are contrasting Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.51 N/A 2.08 10.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arvinas Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$32.33 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.01%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 17.59%. The data provided earlier shows that Arvinas Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Exelixis Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.