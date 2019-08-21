Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.5 is Arvinas Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 86.1% respectively. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.