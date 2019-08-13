Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|56.68
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc. has a 26.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
