Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 56.68 N/A -5.73 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 26.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.