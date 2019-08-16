Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|53.22
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|8.29
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.39% and an $31.5 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 8.7% respectively. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.