Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 53.22 N/A -5.73 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.29 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.39% and an $31.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 8.7% respectively. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.