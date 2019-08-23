Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|54.43
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc. has a 31.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
