Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.43 N/A -5.73 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 31.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.