Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 52.43 N/A -5.73 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

$31.5 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 2.04% respectively. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.