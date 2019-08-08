Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

We will be comparing the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 58.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 27.94% upside potential and an average target price of $31.5. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 172.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.