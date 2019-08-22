Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.43 N/A -5.73 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 18.24 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arvinas Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, with potential upside of 31.41%. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 average target price and a 128.29% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 45.5% respectively. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.