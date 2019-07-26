Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) Reaches $27.49 After 7.00% Up Move; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

The stock of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.43% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 226,310 shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $925.49M company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $29.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARVN worth $64.78 million more.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 24 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The institutional investors in our database now have: 7.34 million shares, down from 7.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $832.03 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 187.2 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II for 171,491 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 52,321 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.1% invested in the company for 4,650 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 12,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 41,230 shares traded. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) has declined 4.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has market cap of $925.49 million. The Company’s lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies.

Analysts await Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report earnings on August, 14. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Arvinas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

