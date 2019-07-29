Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) EPS Estimated At $-0.46; 4 Analysts Covering Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.46 EPS previously, Arvinas, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 82,360 shares traded. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, February 28. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 28 by Monness. Susquehanna maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of CROX in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) latest ratings:

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $267,100 activity. $267,100 worth of stock was sold by SMACH THOMAS J on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Renaissance Ltd stated it has 3.34 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association has 16,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.02% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 33,338 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 206,933 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Incorporated holds 16,703 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 124,856 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Northern owns 905,800 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Friess Assoc Lc owns 239,019 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 24,832 shares. Century holds 281,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 101,381 shares. 50,089 were reported by Amer Group Incorporated.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 727,352 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Arvinas, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has market cap of $892.32 million. The Company’s lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies.