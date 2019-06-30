Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 49.95 N/A -7.69 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 149.65 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Arvinas Inc. has a -4.50% downside potential and an average target price of $21. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 221.90% and its consensus target price is $41.75. The data provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.