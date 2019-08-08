Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|60.45
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Arvinas Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc. has a 23.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
