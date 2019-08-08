Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 60.45 N/A -5.73 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arvinas Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 23.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.