Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparing side by side

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|57.25
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 28.24% for Arvinas Inc. with consensus price target of $32.33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 0%. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
