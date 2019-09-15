Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparing side by side

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 57.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 provides Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

In next table is shown Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.24% for Arvinas Inc. with consensus price target of $32.33.

Arvinas Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 0%. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.