Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.84 N/A -5.73 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 33.3 and 33.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 33.47% at a $31.5 average target price. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average target price and a 25.94% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arvinas Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 39.1% respectively. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.