Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.68 N/A -5.73 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$31.5 is Arvinas Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 30.81%. Competitively the average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, which is potential 235.16% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.