Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. has 72.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Arvinas Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Arvinas Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.10% -179.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Arvinas Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Arvinas Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arvinas Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than Arvinas Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Arvinas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.