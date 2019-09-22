Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$32.33 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.01%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 106.90% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.