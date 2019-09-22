Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|55.61
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
$32.33 is Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.01%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 106.90% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
