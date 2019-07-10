Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 57.15 N/A -7.69 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.66 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 5.7% respectively. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.