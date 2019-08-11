Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 21.89 N/A -1.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 27.79% upside potential and an average target price of $31.5. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 11.03% and its average target price is $15. The data provided earlier shows that Arvinas Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 70.9%. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.