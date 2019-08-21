Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.48 N/A -5.73 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 53.34 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $31.5, and a 31.30% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 12.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.