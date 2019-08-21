Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|54.48
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|53.34
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $31.5, and a 31.30% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 12.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.