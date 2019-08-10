Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparing side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 122.42 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, with potential upside of 27.79%. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 32.08% and its consensus target price is $165.4. The results provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 0% respectively. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.